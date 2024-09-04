Emmy Rossum, Zoë Winters Lead Walden Off-Broadway

Emmy Rossum (Shameless) and Zoë Winters (Succession) will star in Second Stage Theatre’s off-Broadway production of Walden by Amy Berryman.

Directed by Whitney White, Walden begins performances October 16 and opens on November 7 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Walden will feature scenic design by Matt Saunders, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Lee Kinney. The drama received its world premiere at the Harold Pnter Theatre in London in May 2021, followed by an American premiere at TheatreWorks in Hartford in August 2021.

The play follows two estranged sisters, Stella (Rossum) and Cassie (Winters), who reunite in a remote cabin after one returns from a mission on the moon. There, they must choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space. One additional role remains to be cast.