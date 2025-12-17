Emma Rice's Stage Adaptation of A Child's Christmas in Wales to Stream

The production is currently playing at the Lucky Chance in Frome, England.

Emma Rice Company’s stage adaptation of Dylan Thomas’s A Child’s Christmas in Wales will be stream worldwide this month. A

dapted and directed by Emma Rice (Brief Encounter), with music by Ian Ross (Wuthering Heights) and lyrics by Rice, the production is currently playing at the company’s home venue, the Lucky Chance in Frome, England, through December 21.

The filmed production will be released for digital rental (£6.99) and purchase (£9.99) on December 22 via Vimeo, and is available at this link.

The cast includes Tom Fox, Simon Oskarsson, Katy Owen, Ian Ross, and Robyn Sinclair. Ross also serves as musical director.

The production features set and costume design by Rice, with Simon Baker, Lz Evans, Jamie Misselbrook, and Hannah Sharp, lighting design by Malcolm Rippeth, and projection design by Simon Baker.