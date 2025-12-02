TheaterMania Logo white orange
Dylan Baker, Miriam Silverman, Hamish Linklater, and More to Star in The Disappear

The cast also includes Madeline Brewer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Anna Mirodin.

| Off-Broadway |

December 2, 2025

(© David Gordon)

Audible Theater has announced casting for the world premiere of The Disappear, a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt (Lucy).

In The Disappear, power couple Benjamin Braxton and Mira Blair see their picture-perfect life go gloriously off script, taking their friends, affairs, and daughter along for the ride.

The cast features Dylan Baker (La Bête, The Good Wife) as Michael, Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Julie, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Hamish Linklater (School for Lies) as Benjamin, Anna Mirodin as Dolly, and Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) as Mira.

The play runs January 8, 2026-February 15, 2026, with an opening night on January 15, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. The Disappear will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date.

The creative team includes set designer Brett J. Banakis, costume designers Jennifer Moeller and Miriam Kelleher, lighting designer Cha See, and sound designer Palmer Hefferan.

