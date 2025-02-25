Drag: The Musical Sets Closing Date Off-Broadway

The sequin-studded extravaganza will take its final bow after 215 performances.

Drag: The Musical will take its final bow Off-Broadway April 27. It will have played 215 performances and 24 previews at New World Stages.

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Drag: The Musical features a book and music by Alaska Thunderfuck alongside Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon. In it, Two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching, diva-licious journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness.

The cast currently features Alaska Thunderfuck as Kitty Galloway, Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Lisa Helmi Johanson as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Adam Pascal as the straight man Tom Hutchinson.

Tamkia Lawrence will join the cast on March 3 as Dixie Coxworth.

The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Peli Naomi Woods, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson Jr, and Adrian Villegas.

The band for Drag: The Musical features Andrew Orbison on conductor and keyboard, Brad Babinski on bass, Ariel Bellvalaire on guitar, Max Wagner on guitar and Jasmin Guevara on drums

Drag: The Musical features scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Marco Marco, lighting design by Adam Honore, sound design by Drew Levy, projection design by Aaron Rhyne, and makeup design by Aurora Sexton. Casting is by RBT Casting, Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.

A London production of DRAG: The Musical is reportedly in the works.