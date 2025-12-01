Donja R. Love Names Andrew Russell the Recipient of the 2025 Write It Out! Prize

Founded by Love in 2019, Write It Out! is a playwriting organization serving people living with HIV and AIDS.

This World AIDS Day, Donja R. Love (one in two, soft) announced writer and director Andrew Russell as the 2025 recipient of the Write It Out! Prize for playwrights living with HIV and AIDS. Love selected Russell’s play My Maria from the three finalists chosen by readers from Write It Out!.

Russell will receive a cash award of $10,000, as well as a year of dramaturgical support to develop a new work in the coming year, culminating in an in-person reading of Russell’s new work, scheduled for early 2027.

Founded by Love in 2019, Write It Out! (WIO!) is a playwriting organization serving people living with HIV and AIDS.

On December 2, Write It Out! is hosting its sixth annual Final Sharing, which consists of 10-minute plays written by the 2025 Fellows of the Write It Out! ten-week program. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

The year’s program and prize were made possible thanks to the support of ViiV Healthcare, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the Terrence McNally Foundation, and GLAAD.