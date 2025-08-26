Date Set for 2025 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction

The annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, returns on Sunday, September 21, from 10am to 7pm, with the live auction beginning at 5pm.

This year, the Broadway Flea expands to both sides of West 44th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenue. Tables will also be on West 45th Street, with the silent auction in Shubert Alley and the live auction in Times Square.

Auction items include one-of-a-kind memorabilia, autographed collectibles, and in-person experiences. Online pre-bidding begins September 5. The autograph table and photo booth will once again be on the deck of Junior’s restaurant in Shubert Alley, with participants being announced in early September.

Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,421,675. Since 1987, the 38 editions of the event have raised more than $20.2 million.