Curtain Call: James Corden, Bobby Cannavale, and Neil Patrick Harris at the Opening Night of Art on Broadway

The Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza’s Art officially opened on Broadway last night.

The play stars James Corden, Bobby Cannavale, and Neil Patrick Harris as three friends who argue about a very expensive (and very white) painting one has recently purchased. This ostensible dispute about art causes long-simmering resentments to bubble to the surface.

Playwright Yasmina Reza originally wrote the play in French. It was translated into English by Christopher Hampton. Art won the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play. This is the first Broadway revival.

