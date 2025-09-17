TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Curtain Call: James Corden, Bobby Cannavale, and Neil Patrick Harris at the Opening Night of Art on Broadway

The three actors were joined by playwright Yasmina Reza at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

September 17, 2025

James Corden, Bobby Cannavale, and Neil Patrick Harris star in Yasmina Reza’s Art, directed by Scott Ellis, at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.
(© Tricia Baron)

The Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza’s Art officially opened on Broadway last night.

James Corden gives costar Bobby Cannavale a big old hug.
(© Tricia Baron)

The play stars James Corden, Bobby Cannavale, and Neil Patrick Harris as three friends who argue about a very expensive (and very white) painting one has recently purchased. This ostensible dispute about art causes long-simmering resentments to bubble to the surface.

James Corden bows down to playwright Yasmina Reza as Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris look on.
(© Tricia Baron)

Playwright Yasmina Reza originally wrote the play in French. It was translated into English by Christopher Hampton. Art won the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play. This is the first Broadway revival.

'Art' Opening Night on Broadway
James Corden, Bobby Cannavale, Yasmina Reza, and Neil Patrick Harris at the opening night curtain call for the Broadway revival of Art at the Music Box Theatre.
(© Tricia Baron)

You can read TheaterMania’s review of the Art here.

