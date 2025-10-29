TheaterMania Logo white orange
Creditors, Featuring Liev Schreiber, to Premiere on Audible

The cast also features Maggie Siff and Justice Smith.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

October 29, 2025

Liev Schreiber in <i>Creditors</i> (© Emilio Madrid)
(© Emilio Madrid)

Jen Silverman’s new adaptation of August Strindberg’s Creditors will be available as an audio play on Audible starting on November 13.

Audible Theater and Together, the theatrical partnership led by Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman, presented the play earlier this year at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Maggie Siff (Sons of Anarchy), and Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) star in Strindberg’s psychological thriller directed by Ian Rickson (Jerusalem). At a secluded seaside hotel, Adi (Smith), a struggling painter, finds his creative spark reignited by Gustav (Schreiber), a magnetic stranger. What begins as a chance encounter twists into something far darker when Gustav becomes intrigued by Adi’s wife, Tekla (Siff).

