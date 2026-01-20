Company XIV to Launch 20th Anniversary Season With Petite Rouge

Petite Rouge is a reimagining of Charles Perrault’s Little Red Riding Hood.

Company XIV will kick off its 20th anniversary season with the world premiere of Petite Rouge, which reimagines Charles Perrault’s Little Red Riding Hood as a Baroque burlesque fantasy of temptation and transformation.

The show runs February 15-May 24, with an opening night on March 1, at Théâtre XIV in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Watch a teaser below.

The cast includes Alexandre Barranco, Cara Seymour, Colin Heininger, Duana Taste, Gereve, Halle Moné, Irenie Melin-Gompper, Lindsay Rose, Nicholas Katen, Pepper Solana, PhillVonAwesome, Rosebud, Shawn Lesniak, Syrena, and Tomislav Nevistic.

The creative team consists of creator, director, and choreographer Austin McCormick, costume and scenic designer Zane Pihlström, makeup designer Sarah Cimino, lighting designer Devin Cameron, and sound designer Julian Evans.