Come From Away Returns to Gander, Marking the 25th Year of Commemoration

This will be the 4th summer season that the musical will run in Gander.

Producer Michael Rubinoff has announced that for the fourth consecutive summer season, director Jillian Keiley’s production of Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s Come From Away will play the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre in Gander, the town where the story unfolds.

Performances are June 28, 2026-September 13, 2026. Returning and new cast and band members will be announced in the new year.

The musical with book, music, and lyrics by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them on 9/11. This year marks the 25th year anniversary of the events depicted in the show.

The creative team includes orchestrator August Eriksmoen, arranger Ian Eisendrath, choreographer Marc Kimelman, music supervisor Jonathan Monro, music director Evan Watts Smith, scenic designer Shawn Kerwin, costume designer Marie Sharpe, lighting designer Leigh Ann Vardy, and sound designer Josh Liebert.