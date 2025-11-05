Cole Escola, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Stone Developing Miss Piggy Movie

Cole Escola, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Stone are joining forces to produce a new film starring iconic diva muppet Miss Piggy. Lawrence broke the news on the most recent episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s podcast Las Culturistas.

“I don’t know if I can announce this but I am just going to,” Lawrence teased, “Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it.” She also suggested that she and Stone would appear in the film, stating, “It’s fucked up,” that they haven’t done a movie together.

Disney owns the rights to the Muppets characters, which are appearing on Broadway right now in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests the Muppets.

Lawrence is an Academy Award winner for Silver Linings Playbook. Stone is a two-time Academy Award winner for La La Land and Poor Things. She appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of Cabaret.

Escola is the writer and original star on Oh, Mary! and the reigning winner of the Best Actor in a Play Tony Award for their performance as Mary Todd Lincoln, which marked Escola’s Broadway debut. Oh, Mary! currently stars Jane Krakowski in the title role.