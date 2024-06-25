Closing Date Set for Broadway Revival of The Who’s Tommy

The rock opera returned to the Great White Way for its first-ever revival.

The Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy will end its run at the Nederlander Theatre on July 21. It will have played 20 previews and 132 regular performances.

This new production finds original creators Pete Townshend (book and score) and Des McAnuff (book and direction) reimagining the show for contemporary audiences. Townshend won the 1993 Tony Award for Best Score and McAnuff that year’s Tony for Best Direction for the original production. This revival, which originated at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, only received a single Tony nomination, for Best Revival of a Musical.

The cast is led by Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy Walker, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as the Acid Queen. Completing the ensemble are Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike Cannon, Tyler James Eisenreich, Sheldon Henry, Afra Hines, Aliah James, David Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Brett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Cecilia Ann Popp, Daniel Quadrino, Olive Ross-Kline, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta, and Andrew Tufano.

A staging of The Who’s 1969 rock opera, The Who’s Tommy features songs like “Pinball Wizard,” “See Me, Feel Me,” and “I’m Free.” This new production is described as follows: “After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.”

The creative team includes Lorin Latarro (choreographer), Ron Melrose (music supervision and additional arrangements), Rick Fox (musical direction and additional orchestrations), David Korins (set), Peter Nigrini (projections), Sarafina Bush (costumes), Amanda Zieve (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), and Charles LaPointe (wig and hair design).

Of the revival, our critic said “It had me from the first chord, but I can sing every lyric and hum the instrumentals. It takes for granted that the entire audience will be made up of me, which isn’t true.”