Ali Louis Bourzgui to Lead Broadway Revival of The Who’s Tommy

Ali Louis Bourzgui will star in the Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy, coming to the Nederlander Theatre beginning March 8. The revival will officially open on March 28.

Bourzgui (Tommy) took on the title role during this production’s tryout at the Goodman Theatre. Complete casting is still to be announcd.

This new production finds original creators Pete Townshend (book and score) and Des McAnuff (book and direction) reimagining the show for contemporary audiences. The creative team also includes Lorin Latarro (choreographer), Ron Melrose (music supervision and additional arrangements), Rick Fox (musical direction and additional orchestrations), David Korins (set), Peter Nigrini (projections), Sarafina Bush (costumes), Amanda Zieve (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), and Charles LaPointe (wig and hair design).

The Who’s legendary 1969 rock opera features songs like “Pinball Wizard,” “See Me, Feel Me,” and “I’m Free,” among many others. This production is described as follows: “After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.”

The original Broadway production of The Who’s Tommy earned Townshend the 1993 Tony Award for Best Score and McAnuff that year’s Tony for Best Direction.