Alison Luff, Adam Jacobs, and More Join Broadway Cast of The Who’s Tommy

John Ambrosino, Bobby Conte, and Christina Sajous will also reprise their roles from the Chicago tryout of this new production.

Principal casting has been announced for the Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy, which is set to begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre March 8 ahead of an official opening night March 28.

A slew of actors from the Goodman Theatre run are following the show to Broadway, including Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as the Acid Queen. They join previously announced Ali Louis Bourzgui, who stars as Tommy Walker.

A staging of The Who’s 1969 rock opera, The Who’s Tommy features songs like “Pinball Wizard,” “See Me, Feel Me,” and “I’m Free.” This new production is described as follows: “After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.”

This new production finds original creators Pete Townshend (book and score) and Des McAnuff (book and direction) reimagining the show for contemporary audiences. Townshend won the 1993 Tony Award for Best Score and McAnuff that year’s Tony for Best Direction for the original production.

The Goodman production of The Who’s Tommy recently won 9 Joseph Jefferson “Jeff” Awards, the most for any show this season, including Best Director for Des McAnuff and Best Production.

The creative team includes Lorin Latarro (choreographer), Ron Melrose (music supervision and additional arrangements), Rick Fox (musical direction and additional orchestrations), David Korins (set), Peter Nigrini (projections), Sarafina Bush (costumes), Amanda Zieve (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), and Charles LaPointe (wig and hair design).

Additional casting for the Broadway run of The Who’s Tommy will be announced soon.