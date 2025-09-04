Cleo Laine, Richard Greenberg, and More Will Be Honored With Lights Dimming This Month

The Broadway In Memoriam Committee, composed of theater owners in consultation with industry service organizations, announced the artists and industry members that will be honored at a September 9 marquee dimming of all Broadway theaters at 6:45 PM ET.

The honorees are actor George Wendt, producer Beth Newburger, performer and choreographer Edie Cowan, director Mark Brokaw, producer Paul Libin, playwright Richard Greenberg, singer and actor Cleo Laine, producer Jack Batman, and community leader Lloyd Williams.

In addition to inclusion in this memorial, Paul Libin will receive a memorial at all Broadway theaters at a later date.

Earlier this year, the Broadway in Memoriam Committee announced the establishment of “Broadway in Memoriam,” a quarterly tradition dedicated to honoring individuals who have left an indelible mark on Broadway, taking place four times a year on the second Tuesday in September, December, March, and June.

Click here to submit the names of creative professionals who have worked on Broadway and career professionals dedicated to the Broadway industry for consideration. The submission form requires the following information: name of the individual to be honored, year of birth and year of passing, a description of their work on Broadway, and a digital photo. The next application deadline is November 11.