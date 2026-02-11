Classic Stage Company Announces Casting for Thornton Wilder's The Emporium

Classic Stage Company (CSC) has announced casting for the New York premiere of American dramatist Thornton Wilder’s final play, The Emporium. Adapted and completed by Kirk Lynn and directed by Rob Melrose, The Emporium will run April 30–June 7, with an opening night on May 18, at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

The Emporium will feature Candy Buckley as Bernice, Mahira Kakkar as Mrs. Frisbee, Eva Kaminsky as Miss Coley, Patrick Kerr as Mr. Benjamin, Derek Smith as Mr. Foster, Joe Tapper as John, and Cassia Thompson as Laurencia.

More than 75 years in the making, an unfinished work by Thornton Wilder takes the New York stage, through playwright Kirk Lynn’s completion. In The Emporium, as a young man journeys through the city and beyond, he encounters a world of wonder, meaning, and the elusive truths of life itself.

The creative team includes scenic designer Walt Spangler, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Cat Tate Starmer, and sound designer Darron L West.