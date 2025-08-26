TheaterMania Logo white orange
Cathy Rigby to Star in La Mirada's Peter Pan Goes Wrong

But the longtime Peter Pan portrayer will not be donning the tights this time.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| California |

August 26, 2025

Longtime Peter Pan portrayer Cathy Rigby will star as the Narrator in the La Mirada Theatre and McCoy Rigby Entertainment coproduction of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, running October 31-November 23 in La Mirada, CA.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong sees the Cornley Drama Society back onstage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved Peter Pan. Eric Peterson directs.

On Broadway and across the country, Rigby played Peter Pan more than 3,000 times in the classic musical adaptation. A two-time Olympic gymnast and the first American woman to win a medal in world competition, Rigby and her husband, Tom McCoy, are the producers of La Mirada’s “Broadway series.” 

Full casting will be announced at a later date.

