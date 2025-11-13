Caroline Aaron, Mary Beth Peil, Chip Zien, and More Cast in The Reservoir

Atlantic Theater Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation announced casting for the off-Broadway debut of The Reservoir by Jake Brasch and directed by Shelley Butler. The Reservoir runs February 5, 2026-March 15, 2026, with an official opening on February 24.

The cast features Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Beverly, Heidi Armbruster (Disgraced) as Patricia, Noah Galvin (Theater Camp) as Josh, Atlantic & EST ensemble member Peter Maloney (Outside Mullingar) as Hank, Atlantic ensemble member Mary Beth Peil (Dawson’s Creek) as Irene, Matthew Saldívar (Peter and the Starcatcher) as Hugo, and Chip Zien (Into the Woods) as Shrimpy.

In The Reservoir, Josh’s life is a mess and he moves home to Denver to get sober. Struggling with memory loss, confusion, and shame, he finds himself strangely in step with his four aging grandparents.

The production features sets by Takeshi Kata, costumes by Sara Ryung Clement, lighting by Jiyoung Chang, and sound and original music by Kate Marvin.