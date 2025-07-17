Cape Playhouse Come From Away to Star Joel Hatch, Kelli Barrett, Christiani Pitts

A mix of Broadway cast members and newcomers will lead the production.

Cape Cod’s Cape Playhouse has announced casting for its production of David Hein and Irene Sankoff’s Come From Away, directed and choreographed by original choreography Kelly Devine.

The musical will feature original cast member Joel Hatch returning to the role of Claude, alongside Broadway company members De’Lon Grant (Bob), Pearl Sun (Diane), James Seol (Kevin J./Ali), and Jim Walton (Nick/Doug), as well as Jeremy Woodward from the national tour (Kevin/Garth).

They are joined by newcomers Kelli Barrett (Beverly), Mary Callanan (Beaulah), Garrett Long (Bonnie), Christiani Pitts (Hannah), and William Popp (Oz).

Running August 6-30, Come From Away will feature the original orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

The show will feature sets by Alexander Woodward, costumes by Gail Baldoni, lights by Kirk Bookman, sound design by Walter Trarbach, and music direction by Lena Gabrielle.