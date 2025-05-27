Broadway Producer No Guarantees Takes Over Off-Broadway's Astor Place Theatre

The Astor Place Theatre is the longtime home of Blue Man Group.

No Guarantees Productions has taken over the lease of the historic Astor Place Theatre, the longtime home of Blue Man Group, which closed last February after 34 years.

Led by Christine Schwarzman, Darren Edward Johnston, and Megan O’Keefe, No Guarantees was founded in 2017, with producing credits including this season’s Tony nominated The Hills of California, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Fat Ham, and the West End’s Player Kings.

As a co-producer, No Guarantees won Tony Awards for Stereophonic, Merrily We Roll Along, and Hadestown. Its current projects include the musical Goddess at the Public Theater and the stage adaptation of Schmigadoon!

No Guarantees plans to revitalize the venue to present shows that don’t require or benefit the traditional Broadway model. It eventually aims to include a patrons’ lounge and curated special events for a community of returning guests and members.

Prior to Blue Man Group, the Astor Place Theatre presented Israel Horovitz’s The Indian Wants the Bronx starring Al Pacino, Terrence McNally’s Bad Habits, A.R. Gurney’s The Dining Room, Larry Shue’s The Foreigner, John Ford Noonan’s A Couple White Chicks Sitting Around Talking, Tom Eyen’s Women Behind Bars, and Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, among other shows.

The theater will remain under the ownership of the founders of Blue Man Group, with longtime facilities director Simon Bogigian continuing to oversee the venue’s day-to-day management.