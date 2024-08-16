Broadway Cast Announced for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

The producers of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, have announced complete casting ahead of the Broadway run, which is set to begin preview performances at Studio 54 on October 16 ahead of an official opening night November 11.

As previously announced, James Monroe Iglehart will lead the cast as Armstrong.

Playing the roles of Armstrong’s four wives will be Darlesia Cearcy (How to Dance in Ohio) as Lucille Wilson, Dionne Figgins (Motown the Musical) as Daisy Parker, Kim Exum (The Book of Mormon) as Alpha Smith, and Jennie Harney-Fleming (The Color Purple) as Lil Hardin.

The 26-member cast features Trista Dollison as standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming, Jr. as Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane (Chicago) will play Armstrong at certain performances.

The ensemble features Brandon L. Armstrong, Wesley Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell, and Dori Waymer.

RL Campbell will serve as production stage manager, Jen Ash as stage manager, and Alex Luong as assistant stage manager. Casting is by Arc Casting, Duncan Stewart, CSA, Patrick Maravilla, CSA.

The show features a book by Aurin Squire and a score comprised of songs made famous by Armstrong, including “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” “What a Wonderful World,” and “When You’re Smiling.” The show is directed by Christopher Renshaw, who conceived it with Andrew Delaplaine.

A Wonderful World is being presented in association with Roundabout Theatre Company.