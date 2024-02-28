James Monroe Iglehart to Play Louis Armstrong on Broadway in New Musical This Fall

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart will play jazz legend Louis Armstrong in the new musical A Wonderful World, coming to Broadway this fall. Performances begin at Studio 54 on October 16, with opening night set for November 11.

With a book by Aurin Squire and songs made famous by Armstrong, including “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” “What a Wonderful World,” and “When You’re Smiling.” The show is directed by Christopher Renshaw, who conceived it with Andrew Delaplaine.

Exploring the life and times of the iconic trumpeter, A Wonderful World had its world premiere at Miami New Drama in 2021 and played the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans and the Cadillac Palace in Chicago in 2023. It is being presented in association with Roundabout Theatre Company.

Complete cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.