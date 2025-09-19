Bob the Drag Queen to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge!

Bob the Drag Queen will join the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! for an eight-week run as Harold Zidler, January 27-March 22.

Wayne Brady plays the role through November 9, after which Robert Petkoff, who plays Zidler on tour, will assume the role through January 25.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the Baz Luhrmann film. Directed by Alex Timbers, the musical features a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

Bob the Drag Queen (the alter ego of non-binary performer Caldwell Tidicue) won the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar on season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Recently seen in The Traitors, Bob just released his first novel, Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert.