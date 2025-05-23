Blending Innovation With the Arts: A Q&A With Gina Ehrlich, Chief Information Officer of Ravinia Festival

As the longest-running music festival in North America, Ravinia has been a cherished summer destination for music lovers in the Chicago area and beyond. Nestled in 36 acres of land in Highland Park, Illinois, the open-air venue blends world-class performances with a laid-back, picnic-on-the-lawn atmosphere. But behind the scenes of this storied institution is a dynamic digital operation ensuring every note, light cue, and guest experience runs smoothly.

At the helm of the information technology effort is Gina Ehrlich, Chief Information Officer of Ravinia. With a background in both technology and the arts, Ehrlich brings a unique perspective to the evolving role of IT in the live performance space. Here, she shares how Ravinia is using tech to preserve the magic of live music in a digital age—without losing sight of the festival’s deeply rooted traditions.

This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Were you always interested in the arts and technology?

Yes. On the artistic side, I was given great educational opportunities and played the flute in concert band from elementary through high school. And I was a dancer from age 5 until I was about 25. I also taught dance when I was in college.

My interest in technology began with looking for a way to make processes faster and better. As with a lot of IT people, we see an inefficiency, so we try to come up with a way that makes more sense, that can save time. That’s what drew me into the technology world—the ability to make an impact by making things better for people.

What drew you to Ravinia?

When this Ravinia opportunity came to me, I couldn’t believe it. The job combines all three of my passions—technology, live performing arts, and Chicago. And, of course, the wonderful people that work here are a really special group who are creative, thoughtful, and empathetic and want to make the world a better place. It is wonderful to work for an organization that has a mission that’s not just about the bottom line. At Ravinia, our mission includes free music education through Reach Teach Play and artistic fellowship programs through the Steans Institute. From students who no longer have music programs in their school systems to pre-professional classical and jazz musicians, Ravinia offers so many opportunities to learn and experience music beyond a concert ticket.

You wouldn’t think tech and the arts would go together, but in a way, they do, because you have to be very disciplined and driven and organized.

I agree, and that aligns with striving for continuous improvement. In technology, one day it’s perfect, the next day something changes with the business and the technology is not working anymore. So, you have to think of a new way, a better way, a different way.

How do you connect all these seemingly disparate worlds—tech, creative, marketing?

I think one answer is through [our ticketing solution] AudienceView Unlimited. It does so many things, and to have that type of a system, you can’t just have one department running it. You need to be communicating across various groups and saying we’re all responsible for making this work. Part of what I do is to sew people and process together across the platform.

How do you get people to come together? What’s the secret?

People are more willing to tolerate change if you have conversations and if you can help them work together and compromise. When we talk about making changes, that’s a little bit scary. I understand this because I’ve done this many times at other organizations—changing big enterprise systems—and it takes about two years before people are going to feel comfortable. We try to reassure staff that everything’s going to be OK. Our CEO, Jeff Haydon, is fantastic. He is an amazing leader. He supports us all as we move through changes. He has great ideas, and he’s the right kind of person to work for.

Do you try to go see as much as you can at Ravinia?

Absolutely. It’s fun to see a classical concert in the Pavilion and have a type of formal experience. But I’ve also just relaxed on the lawn during a classical event and enjoyed the peacefulness of the park. Then there’s the energy of our pop and rock concerts, which I love as well. There’s just no shortage of live music to experience. And I think it’s not just about the music; it’s about the overall Ravinia experience: bringing your family, bringing your friends, dancing on the lawn, having a meal, or setting up a beautiful picnic. It’s really lovely to be a part of that.

What would you tell young Gina today?

Work on interpersonal relationships. There’s nothing more important than your relationships with your peers, with your colleagues, and your family. Because that’s not just how business is done, it’s how everything gets done.

