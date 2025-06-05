Black Swan, Wonder Musicals Set World Premieres

The world premieres of the new musicals Black Swan and Wonder are on tap for the new season at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Wonder, featuring music and lyrics by A Great Big World and book by Sarah Ruhl, will run December 9-January 25, under the direction of Taibi Magar. Based on the book by R.J. Palacio and the film, Wonder is the story of a child with facial differences who faces the world for the first time when he gets sent to school.

Dave Malloy and Jen Silverman’s Black Swan, based on the 2010 psychological thriller, is directed and choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, May 26-June 28, 2026. A tale of ambition and rivalry, it takes place backstage as a driven ballerina fights for the lead role in Swan Lake.

Earlier, American Repertory Theater will present Passengers, a production of the 7 Fingers (September 2-26), and Sam Kissajukian’s 300 Paintings (October 1-19).

Full details about each production are forthcoming.