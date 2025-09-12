Bigfoot! Musical From Amber Ruffin to Run Off-Broadway

Ruffin pens the show with David A. Schmoll and Kevin Sciretta.

Bigfoot!, a new musical comedy by Amber Ruffin, David A. Schmoll, and Kevin Sciretta, will have an off-Broadway run beginning February 11 at New York City Center — Stage I.

Presented in association with Manhattan Theatre Club, and produced by Benson Drive Productions, Bigfoot! is a story about corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and a misunderstood eight-foot-fall youth who is made a target.

The show has lyrics by Tony nominee Amber Ruffin (Some Like It Hot), a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta (Mystery Science Theater 3000), music by David Schmoll (the Second City) and direction and choreography by Danny Meffford (Kimberly Akimbo).

