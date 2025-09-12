TheaterMania Logo white orange
Bigfoot! Musical From Amber Ruffin to Run Off-Broadway

Ruffin pens the show with David A. Schmoll and Kevin Sciretta.

David Gordon

September 12, 2025

Amber Ruffin
Bigfoot!, a new musical comedy by Amber Ruffin, David A. Schmoll, and Kevin Sciretta, will have an off-Broadway run beginning February 11 at New York City Center — Stage I.

Presented in association with Manhattan Theatre Club, and produced by Benson Drive Productions, Bigfoot! is a story about corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and a misunderstood eight-foot-fall youth who is made a target.

The show has lyrics by Tony nominee Amber Ruffin (Some Like It Hot), a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta (Mystery Science Theater 3000), music by David Schmoll (the Second City) and direction and choreography by Danny Meffford (Kimberly Akimbo).

Further information will be revealed in due course.

