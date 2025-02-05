Before This New Year Announces Full Cast

Producer Jonathan Demar announced additional casting for the world premiere of Before This New Year, a new play by Liana Sonenclar and directed by Obie Award winner Knud Adams (English). Before This New Year will run March 19-May 11, with an opening night on April 4, at the Duke on 42nd Street at NEW 42 Studios.

As previously announced, Emily Carey and Kaci Walfall will star in the play. Joining them are Arjun Biju (Totally Spies) as Brandon, Obie Award winner Pete Simpson (Is This a Room) as Coach, Melanie Nicholls-King (The Wire) as Mom, and Ella Stiller (And Just Like That) as Jen.

In the play, high-school track star Alison Bennett (Walfall) returns home after her first semester of college for the holidays and reconnects with her former teammate Haley (Carey). As old feelings resurface, they must confront the choices that ended their running careers and reshaped their lives.

Before This New Year will feature scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, costume design by Avery Reed, lighting design by Reza Behjat, and sound design by Peter Mills Weiss.