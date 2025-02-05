TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Before This New Year Announces Full Cast

As previously announced, Emily Carey and Kaci Walfall will star in the world premiere play.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

February 5, 2025

Pete Simpson
Pete Simpson

Producer Jonathan Demar announced additional casting for the world premiere of Before This New Year, a new play by Liana Sonenclar and directed by Obie Award winner Knud Adams (English). Before This New Year will run March 19-May 11, with an opening night on April 4, at the Duke on 42nd Street at NEW 42 Studios.

As previously announced, Emily Carey and Kaci Walfall will star in the play. Joining them are Arjun Biju (Totally Spies) as Brandon, Obie Award winner Pete Simpson (Is This a Room) as Coach, Melanie Nicholls-King (The Wire) as Mom, and Ella Stiller (And Just Like That) as Jen.

In the play, high-school track star Alison Bennett (Walfall) returns home after her first semester of college for the holidays and reconnects with her former teammate Haley (Carey). As old feelings resurface, they must confront the choices that ended their running careers and reshaped their lives.

Before This New Year will feature scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, costume design by Avery Reed, lighting design by Reza Behjat, and sound design by Peter Mills Weiss.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 02 04 at 10.28.19 AM

Watch: Robyn Hurder Sings "Let Me Be Your Star" From Smash Musical

The show is inspired by the television drama of the same title.