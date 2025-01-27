Emily Carey and Kaci Walfall to Star in World Premiere of Before This New Year

Emily Carey (House of the Dragon) and Kaci Walfall (Naomi) will star in the world premiere of Before This New Year, a new play by emerging playwright Liana Sonenclar (To Be Honest) and directed by Obie Award winner Knud Adams (English). Before This New Year will run March 19-May 11, with an opening night set for April 4, at the Duke on 42nd Street at NEW 42 Studios.

In the coming-of-age play, high-school track star Alison Bennett (Walfall) had met every expectation, until it all fell apart. After her first semester of college, Alison returns home for the holidays and reconnects with her former teammate Haley (Carey). As old feelings resurface, they must confront the choices that ended their running careers and reshaped their lives.

The production will feature scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, costume design by Avery Reed, and lighting design by Reza Behjat. Additional cast and creative team will be announced shortly.