Back to the Future: The Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date

The show will have played over 500 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Back to the Future: The Musical will end its Broadway run at the Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2025, after more than 500 performances.

Based on the beloved 1985 sci-fi movie, Back to the Future has a book by Bob Gale, co-writer of the film trilogy, and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri, who composed the score for the movie series, and Glen Ballard. The score will also include hits from the film like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” The show received the 2022 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and is still going strong in London’s West End as well as across North America on tour.

Spokespeople for the Broadway production note that the show “has sold $80 million of tickets” on Broadway and “will have been seen by over 900,000 people” by the end of the engagement. In addition, the show will open four international productions, including in Germany and Japan, over the next 18 months, and has an eight-year deal with the cruise line Royal Caribbean to run on the Star of the Seas ship beginning in August 2025.