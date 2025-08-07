Aubrey Plaza, Chris Bauer, and More Join Atlantic Theater Company's Let's Love!

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere of Let’s Love!, written by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen (Fargo, No Country for Old Men) and directed by Atlantic’s artistic director and Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe (American Buffalo).

A trio of one acts that explores love in all its miserable glory, Let’s Love! runs September 25-November 9, with an official opening on October 15, at the Linda Gross Theater.

The cast will feature Atlantic ensemble member Chris Bauer (True Blood, The Wire) as Tough, Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Girl, Dion Graham (The Wire) as the Man, Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary McCann (Harper Regan) as the Broad, Nellie McKay (Old Hats) as Singer/Musician, Golden Globe & Emmy Award nominee Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus) as Susan, Noah Robbins (The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Boy, CJ Wilson (Manchester by the Sea) as Dan, and Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery) as Faye.

The production will feature sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Peggy Schnitzer, and original compositions by Nellie McKay. Additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.