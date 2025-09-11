Apocalyptic Chamber Musical Soon to Run off-Broadway for Halloween

Soon has book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire.

Nick Blaemire’s apocalyptic chamber musical Soon will have an off-Broadway run October 29-November 9 at the East Village Basement (321 East 9th Street).

Directed by Will Blum, the company will include Ava Delaney, Nicholas Podany, Mike Millan, and Mylinda Hull. Blaemire wrote book, music, and lyrics, and Wiley DeWeese serves as musical director and orchestrator.

In Soon, Charlie is facing the end of the world by watching TV and eating peanut butter. But she can only avoid the apocalypse for so long. Soon previously ran at Signature Theatre in 2015.