Ali Louis Bourzgui, Noah J. Ricketts, and Aline Mayagoitia Join Raúl Esparza in Sweet Smell of Success

The show will run for three performances only, November 21-22.

MasterVoices has announced the full cast joining the the MasterVoices Chorus for a revised edition of the 2002 musical Sweet Smell of Success, running for three performances only, November 21-22, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

As previously announced, Raúl Esparza (Company) will star as JJ Hunsecker alongside Lizzy McAlpine (Floyd Collins) as Susan. Joining them are Theatre World Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Who’s Tommy) as Sidney Falco, Noah J. Ricketts (The Great Gatsby) as Dallas, and Aline Mayagoitia (Real Women Have Curves) as Rita. The ensemble will include Clarisse Austin, Brian Binion, Ben Cherington, Brandon Leffler, Colby Q. Lindeman, Viviana Rincon, Brian Vaughn, Clyde Voce, and Jayme Wappel.

Based on the 1958 film noir classic of the same name, which depicts the twisted relationship between J.J. Hunsecker, a powerful Manhattan gossip columnist, his much younger sister, Susan, and Sidney Falco, a struggling press agent, Sweet Smell of Success features a jazz-fueled score by Academy Award winner Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line) and Tony Award nominee Craig Carnelia (Working) and a book by Tony Award winner John Guare (Six Degrees of Separation). Directed and conducted by MasterVoices artistic director and Tony Award winner Ted Sperling (The Light in the Piazza), the concert production will feature choreography by Andrew Palermo (Allegiance).

The creative team also includes scenic designer Ryan Howell, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Scott Lehrer, orchestrator William David Brohn, and dance arranger Ron Melrose.