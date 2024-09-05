Alex Boniello and More Join Warriors Concept Album

The fourth group of voices has been announced for the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s concept album Warriors, inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures cult film The Warriors. Joining the cast are the Rogues featuring Australian music artist Kim Dracula as Luther and Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Cropsy, Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea as DJ Lynne Pen, and Grammy-winning rapper Nas as the voice of Queens.

The previously announced voices include the Cops featuring James Remar as Barnes and David Patrick Kelly as Victor; the Hurricanes featuring Billy Porter as Granger, Michaela Jaé as Yaya, and Mykal Kilgore as Élan; the Orphans featuring Utkarsh Ambudkar as Sully and Casey Likes as Jesse; the Turnbull AC’s featuring Marc Anthony as Tato, Luis Figueroa as Miguel, and Flaco Navaja as Jesús; Colman Domingo as the Masai of the Gramercy Riffs; and the voices of the boroughs featuring Ghostface Killah and RZA as Staten Island, Chris Rivers as The Bronx, and Cam’ron as Manhattan.