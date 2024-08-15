Marc Anthony and More Announced for Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis' Concept Album Warriors

Luis Figueroa, Flaco Navaja, and Chris Rivers also announced for the album.

As previously announced, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Eisa Davis’ (Angela’s Mixtape) musical concept album Warriors, based on the 1979 film The Warriors, will be released on October 18 on Atlantic Records. The first group of voices for the album has been announced.

Marc Anthony, Luis Figueroa, Flaco Navaja, and Chris Rivers will voice the “Turnball AC’s” on the album, with Anthony as Tato, Figueroa as Miguel, Navaja as Jesús, and Rivers as the Bronx.

Additional voices will be announced soon.

Executive produced by Grammy Award winning rapper Nas and produced by Grammy Award winning musician Mike Elizondo, Warriors follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus.

Click here to pre-order the album.