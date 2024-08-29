Colman Domingo, Stars From Original Warriors, and More Join Lin-Manuel's Concept Album

James Remar and David Patrick Kelly have signed on to the project.

The third group of voices has been announced for the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’s concept album, Warriors, based on the 1979 film The Warriors.

Joining the cast as the Cops are James Remar as Barnes and David Patrick Kelly as Victor. Remar and Kelly join the concept album in new roles, having previously originated the characters of Ajax and Luther, respectively, in the film. Also joining the album are Oscar and Tony nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) as the Masai of the Gramercy Riffs and rapper Cam’ron as Manhattan.

The newly announced voices join the previously announced cast: the Hurricanes featuring Billy Porter as Granger, Michaela Jaé as Yaya, and Mykal Kilgore as Élan; the Orphans featuring Utkarsh Ambudkar as Sully and Casey Likes as Jesse; the Turnball AC’S featuring Marc Anthony as Tato, Luis Figueroa as Miguel, and Flaco Navaja as Jesús; and the voices of the boroughs featuring Ghostface Killah and RZA as Staten Island, Chris Rivers as The Bronx, and Cam’ron as Manhattan.

Additional voices for the album will be announced at a later date.

