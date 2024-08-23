Music News

Billy Porter, Casey Likes, and More in Warriors, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis Concept Album

The album will be released October 18.

Zachary Stewart

August 23, 2024

A promotional image for Warriors.

More voices have been announced for Warriors, the new musical concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Eisa Davis (Angela’s Mixtape), which will be released by Atlantic Records on October 18.

Based on the 1979 film from Paramount, Warriors tells the story of a New York City gang whose members are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader.

Playing members of the Hurricanes will be Billy Porter (Granger), Michaela Jaé (Yaya), and Mykal Kilgore (Élan). Playing members of the Orphans will be Utkarsh Ambudkar (Sully) and Casey Likes (Jesse).  Ghostface Killah and RZA will portray the voices of Staten Island.

They join the previously announced Marc Anthony and others on the album.

Warriors is available for pre-order here.

