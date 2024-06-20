Aaron Tveit and JoJo Returning to Moulin Rouge! for Summertime Engagement

A new chance to see two favorites in the Broadway production.

Tony-winning original cast member Aaron Tveit and singer-songwriter Joanna “JoJo” Levesque will return to the roles of Christian and Satine for a summertime run in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway.

Levesque and Tveit, who played a single performance together during her inaugural run as Satine last year, will do 12-weeks at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, July 23-October 13. Courtney Reed and Derek Klena play their final performances as Satine and Christian on July 21.

Tveit originated the role of Christian, earning a Tony for his performance. He has returned to the show on several occasions since developing the role in the world premiere run in Boston in the summer of 2018. Levesque made her Broadway debut as Satine in 2023.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design), and Matt Stine (music producer).