A Chorus Line at Goodspeed Musicals Announces Cast

Goodspeed Musicals has announced its cast for A Chorus Line, the third production of the 2025 season, making its Goodspeed debut September 5-October 26, with an opening night on September 17.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Chorus Line, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, was conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett. Featuring a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and co-choreography by Bob Avian, it spotlights 17 professional dancers vying for a job in a Broadway chorus.

The Goodspeed production will be directed by Rob Ruggiero (Looped) and choreographed by Parker Esse, with music direction by Goodspeed’s resident music director Adam Souza.

The cast features Travante S. Baker as Larry, Haley Bjorn as Kristine, Aaron Patrick Craven as Don, Karli Dinardo (Hamilton, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’) as Cassie, Alex Drost as Al, Lisa Finegold (Wicked) as Bebe, Diego Guevara as Paul, Patrick Higgins as Mark, Beatrice Howell as Val, Caroline Kane (Water for Elephants) as Judy, Liesie Kelly as Maggie, Ryan Mulvaney as Bobby, Jonah Nash as Richie, Emma X. O’Loughlin as Connie, Mario Rizzi as Mike, Clifton Samuels (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Zach, Sammy Schechter as Greg, Mikaela Secada (Back to the Future) as Diana, and Scarlett Walker (Carousel) as Sheila.

The ensemble will feature Christian Feliciano, Abbey Friedmann, and Erica Peréz-Gotay. Swings are Maggie Bergman and Matthew Quintero.

The production features scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Joseph Shrope, lighting design by John Lasiter, and sound design by Jay Hilton.