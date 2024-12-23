5 Facts About Kimberly Akimbo as the Musical Continues its Great Adventure

The Tony Award-winning musical is travelling North America
Kimberly Akimbo is winding its way across the country.
And as we’re missing it here in the Big Apple, we thought it’s a fine time to do a dive into the history of the 2023 Tony-winning Best Musical.
Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire originally wrote Kimberly Akimbo as a play in 2001, before he and his Shrek collaborator Jeanine Tesori (who earned her second Tony Award for the score) added songs.
Kimberly Akimbo follows a teen navigating school, a difficult family, and new friends while dealing with an unnamed disorder that makes her age rapidly. The idea came about after Lindsay-Abaire asked a friend how his newborn niece was doing, to which he replied: “Oh, she’s amazing—she’s like this little old woman trapped in a baby’s body.’”
The show has a magical moment, featuring the cast “ice”-skating for real on stage!
Our heroine’s name isn’t actually Kimberly Akimbo; the title comes from an anagram of her name; where Kimberly Levaco becomes Cleverly Akimbo.
One of the songs is called “Great Adventure”, and the show is currently enjoying one across North America.
