Full Casting Announced for the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo

The producers of Kimberly Akimbo announced casting for the national tour. As previously announced, three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello will play Kimberly. Joining Carmello will be Miguel Gil (Kimberly Akimbo original Broadway company) as Seth, Jim Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo original Broadway company) as Buddy, Emily Koch (Wicked) as Debra, Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice) as Pattie, Grace Capeless (Disney’s The Lion King) as Delia, Skye Alyssa Friedman (Kimberly Akimbo original Broadway company) as Teresa, Darron Hayes (Kimberly Akimbo original Broadway company) as Martin, and Pierce Wheeler (Dear Evan Hansen national tour) as Aaron. Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon, and Brandon Springman will be the understudies, and Valerie Wright will be the Kimberly standby.

The national tour will run technical rehearsals and previews at the Stanley Theatre in Utica before opening at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on September 22. The 80-week tour will play more than 60 cities across North America. Click here for the tour schedule.

Winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo features book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole), music by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen), and direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Based on the play by David Lindsay-Abaire, the musical is about Kimberly, who recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. About to turn 16, Kim navigates family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush, and possible felony charges.

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s music supervisor is Chris Fenwick, and the music director is Leigh Delano. Orchestrations are by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

The national tour of Kimberly Akimbo is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.