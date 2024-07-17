Carolee Carmello to Star in National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo

The 2023 Tony Award-winning musical is about to embark on a great adventure.

Broadway star Carolee Carmello will star in the title role of the Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo, which is set to launch a national tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts September 22 – October 5. Pre-launch performances will take place at Utica’s Stanley Theatre September 14 and 15.

With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (who penned the original play on which this musical is based), Kimberly Akimbo is about a New Jersey teenager suffering from a rare genetic condition that causes her to appear far older than her actual age. Her clock is ticking, which makes Kimberly all the more determined to find happiness in spite of her dysfunctional family. TheaterMania’s review called it “magnificent.”

Carolee Carmello is a three-time Tony Award nominee who most recently appeared in Broadway in Bad Cinderella. Her other credits include 1776, Finding Neverland, and Scandalous.

Directed by Jessica Stone and choreographed by Danny Mefford, Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Director is Leigh Delano.

Presently, Kimberly Akimbo has tour stops scheduled for San Francisco (November 5 – December 1), Salt Lake City (December 10-15), Portland (January 14-19), and Detroit (March 11-23), in addition to several other cities. Click here for a full tour schedule for Kimberly Akimbo.