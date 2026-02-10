13 Going On 30, The Karate Kid, and More Will Run in Toronto

They will be part of the Mirvish 2026-27 season, along with Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap.

13 Going On 30—The Musical, based on the 2004 film, will make its North American premiere as part of the 26/27 Mirvish season in Toronto for a limited engagement starting in November.

13 Going On 30 is written by the screenwriters Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa with songs by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. It is directed by Andy Fickman with choreography by Jennifer Weber. Jennifer Garner, star of the original film, is executive producer of the stage adaptation, which had its world premiere at Manchester Opera House in September, 2025.

The musical is about Jenna Rink, an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as a thirty-year-old adult with a seemingly perfect life.

The Mirvish season will also include Hell’s Kitchen, the Canadian premiere of The Karate Kid: The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, the North American premiere of the London production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, the Toronto premiere of Inside the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald told through the songs of Gordon Lightfoot, and the Toronto premiere of Salesman in China.