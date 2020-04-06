Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda's Thank-You Message to Hospital Workers
Miranda recorded a video from the doctors at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital system.
Every morning, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Executive Vice President and COO Dr. Laura Forese provides a live video briefing to the hospital system's more than 47,000 employees. Today's broadcast featured a special message from Lin-Manuel Miranda, who thanked the hospital system's workers for their efforts on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. Watch it below:
