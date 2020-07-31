Watch Broadway Bares: Zoom In Here on August 1 at 9:30pm ET

Get ready for the 2020 edition of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS benefit Broadway Bares! We'll be streaming this year's show, Broadway Bares: Zoom In, on Saturday, August 1 at 9:30pm ET. Watch it below and make sure to donate!

The show will include guest appearances by creator Jerry Mitchell, as well as Broadway's Nick Adams, Charles Busch, Lea DeLaria, J. Harrison Ghee, Nathan Lee Graham, Debbie Shapiro Gravitte, Jane Krakowski, Nathan Lane, Beth Leavel, Judith Light, Andrew Lippa, Lesli Margherita, Angie Schworer, Marc Shaiman, Miriam Shor, Christopher Sieber, Wesley Taylor, and more. The show will feature music by Todrick Hall and Billy Porter.

The streaming event includes full performances of numbers never before seen outside Broadway Bares's home at Hammerstein Ballroom, as well as a sizzling socially distanced opening number that'll grab your attention and a fierce finale spotlighting more than 100 of New York City's sexiest dancers.

Introducing the favorite numbers are co-executive producer, past director and choreographer Nick Kenkel, Bares' director and choreographer Laya Barak, and choreographers John Alix, Al Blackstone, Armando Farfan Jr., Denis Jones, Michael Lee Scott, Kellen Stancil, Charlie Sutton, Andrew Turteltaub, and Sidney Erik Wright.

Broadway Bares: Zoom In is directed by Mitchell and written by Troy Britton Johnson. Production stage managers are Matt DiCarlo and Johnny Milani. Video production manager Caite Hevner leads a team of 10 video editors and animators. Sound designers Nick Borisjuk and Nevin Steinberg are handling audio post production.

Every dollar donated during the stream will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

Though the stream is free, donations are welcome and will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $200,000, by the Dream Alliance. So, once again, make sure to donate!