Watch a Trailer for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman

The first trailer has been released for George C. Wolfe's film adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, premiering on Netflix on December 18. Watch it below:

With a screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, choreography by Camille A. Brown, and a score by Branford Marsalis, the film is led by Oscar and Tony winner Viola Davis as Ma Rainey and Chadwick Boseman, in his final screen role, as Levee. The principal cast includes Glynn Turman as Toledo, Colman Domingo as Cutler, Michael Potts as Slow Drag, Taylour Paige as Dussie Mae, Dusan Brown as Sylvester, Jonny Coyne as Sturdyvant, Jeremy Shamos as Irvin, and Joshua Harto as Policeman.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is the third installment in Wilson's Century Cycle. It depicts the racism and exploitation in the music industry through a 1920s recording session with the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey. The film is produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black.