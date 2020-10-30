"Tonight Belongs to You" Track From The Prom Soundtrack Released

Sony Music Masterworks has released the first single from the Netflix film version of The Prom, "Tonight Belongs to You." Download the track here.

The ensemble number from Matthew Sklar and Chad Begulin's Tony-nominated score features lead vocals by James Corden, Jo Ellen Pellman, and Kerry Washington. The movie also stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, and Andrew Rannells.

The new movie, based on the Tony-nominated musical, features a screenplay by book writers Bob Martin and Beguelin, with direction by Ryan Murphy and choreography by original stage director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw.

The Prom hits Netflix on December 11.

