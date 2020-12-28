Tituss Burgess, André De Shields, Andrew Barth Feldman and More Join Ratatouille

The complete cast for the much-talked-about Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has been announced. The fund-raising performance, benefiting the the Actors Fund, will star Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.

The musical will begin streaming on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 7pm ET for 72 hours only.

The one-time performance will feature content created by members of TikTok's #RatatouilleMusical Community, whose collective work has earned the engagement of more than 200 million fans around the globe, and will be performed with the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is adapted for this virtual benefit event by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, choreographed by Ellenore Scott, directed by Lucy Moss, and features music from Danny Bernstein, Gabbi Bolt, Kevin Chamberlin, RJ Christian, Nathan Fosbinder, Emily Jacobsen, Sophia James, Katie Johantgen, Daniel Mertzlufft, Alec Powell, and Blake Rouse.

The creative team also includes Daniel Mertzlufft (music supervisor, arranger, original music and lyrics), Macy Schmidt (orchestrator and music coordinator), David Bengali (video design and production), Chris Routh (set design), Emily Marshall (music director and coordinator), Jeffrey Gugliotti (associate choreographer), Tilly Grimes (costume consultant), Jessie Rosso and Geoffrey Ko (music copying), Kate Leonard (additional lyrics), Michael J. Mortiz, Jr. (audio producer, mixer, master), Angie Teo (audio mixer), Cody Renard Richard (stage manager), Amy Jo Jackson (dialect coach), and Taylor Williams, CSA (casting).

Jeremy O. Harris, Michael Breslin, and Patrick Foley will serve as executive producers.