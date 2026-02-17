Soho Rep Will Stream Anne Gridley's Watch Me Walk for One Week

The stream will be available starting on Rare Disease Day, February 28.

Soho Rep has partnered with the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, Inc. (SPF) to offer on-demand streaming access to Soho Rep’s world premiere production of Anne Gridley’s Watch Me Walk, directed by Eric Ting, which just ended its extended run in New York.

Streaming access will be available starting on Rare Disease Day, February 28, a globally coordinated movement that works to advance equity in social opportunity, healthcare, and access to diagnosis and therapies for people living with rare diseases. The stream will be available through March 7.

On February 28, SPF also presents, in its SPF Talks series, Rare Disease Day Open Forum, a live, interactive, online event convening patients, families, researchers, and advocates for an open dialogue about Spastic Paraplegia, Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia, and Primary Lateral Sclerosis.

Watch Me Walk, performed by Gridley with Alex Gibson and Keith Johnson, is part observational comedy, part bonkers family history, part critique of our train wreck of a healthcare system. It is about Gridley’s experiences since being diagnosed with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP), a rare degenerative neurological disease which her mother and grandmother also had.

The creative team includes choreographer Asli Bulbul, scenic designer Jian Jung, costume designer Lux Haac, lighting designer Kate McGee, sound and video designer Tei Blow, composer Noah Lethbridge, and props supervisor Thomas Jenkeleit.

In a review for TheaterMania, Dan Rubins wrote, “Ultimately, it’s Gridley’s wry, warm delivery and her oft-mischievous grin … that allows her to bring the storytelling to very dark places and then lead us back to the light.”

Streaming tickets are $25. Click here for more information.