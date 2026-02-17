Conor McPherson Is Making a Film of His Play The Weir

The film stars the cast from the recent stage revival, including Brendan Gleeson, Owen McDonnell, Seán McGinley, Kate Phillips, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Conor McPherson has started shooting a feature film of The Weir, his Laurence Oliver Award-winning play, in Ireland.

The cast from a recent stage revival—Brendan Gleeson, Owen McDonnell, Seán McGinley, Kate Phillips, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor—will star in the film. Gleeson was nominated for Best Actor in both the Critics’ Circle and the Standard Theatre Awards. Phillips was also nominated for Best Newcomer, and the cast for Best Ensemble, in the Critics’ Circle Awards.

Set in a remote pub in rural Ireland, four local men—Jack, Brendan, Jim, and Finbar—gather for their nightly pints, and their routine is disrupted when Finbar introduces Valerie, a newcomer from Dublin. To impress her, the men trade eerie local folklore and ghost stories, but the mood shifts profoundly when Valerie reveals the tragic, personal reason for her arrival.

The film is produced by Kate Horton (Kate Horton Productions), Anne Clarke (Landmark Productions), Andrea Calderwood (Potboiler Productions), Gail Egan (Potboiler Productions), and Lara Hickey (Copper Alley Productions), with the support of Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland in association with Curzon Film.