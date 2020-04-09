TheaterWorksUSA to Stream The Velveteen Rabbit for Kids and Families on Easter Sunday

TheaterWorksUSA will present an Easter Sunday benefit reading of The Velveteen Rabbit at 2pm ET. The reading, aimed at children and families, comes with a suggested donation of $5 per person or $25 per family.

This 50-minute adaptation of the Margery Williams children's book premiered in 2012. It is written by Kevin Del Aguila, who also directs. Michael Frederic, Regan Sims, and Jim Stanyk are the cast members.

Proceeds from the reading will be used to further digital content creation as part of the organization's new TheaterWorks Anywhere series, which will provide at-home activities that offer insight into how to bring stories to life from the page to the stage. Each will feature an idea or prompt to encourage young people to create something of their own and share it with friends, family, and TheaterWorksUSA.

You can watch the reading on April 12 on their Facebook page.